MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - Black Friday shopping is underway in Berks County.

Shoppers are out hoping to take advantage of the deals, and according to store managers, there are many of them right now.

At Boscov's in Muhlenberg Township, managers say there has been a steady flow of people all day. The good news for shoppers at the chain: CEO Jim Boscov says the company is working hard to compete with other stores, and as a result, he says, prices are down everywhere this year.

"Prices are low, prices are very low," said Boscov.

The CEO says - like many stores right now - the chain is being aggressive with its prices, and the discounted tags are drawing customers to the Muhlenberg Township store.

"There has been steady traffic all day long from 6 a.m. on," said Boscov.

So much traffic the store is set to break records.

"Last year was a record year for us for Black Friday, and we're on track to beat it nicely this year," said Boscov.

Things like buy one, get one Yankee Candles, pajama sets, board games and Champion clothing are flying off the shelves.

"I love it. This is what retail is all about," said Store Manager Stephanie Brocchi.

At the Berkshire Mall, shoppers say Black Friday isn't what they expected this year.

"I love the sales. I'm just a little disappointed there's not many people out," said a customer named Dylan.

"It has been very easy compared to past years," said Dina Boyer. "It seems like a lot of people are staying at home and doing online shopping."

"We talk about, 'people shop so much online, one day, there won't be stores,'" said a couple.

Boyer says less chaos makes it a more enjoyable experience for everyone.

"Absolutely enjoyable, yes," added Boyer. "You don't have to bump into people and deal with the craziness this year."

The change in pace has many people thinking about the future of shopping during the holidays.

"There was a time that Black Friday got its name because all the business was done from Thanksgiving on, but the truth is that - in order for a company to be successful - you have to be busy all year around," explained Boscov.

Boscov says the chain has prepared all year for this day. They have enough inventory in stores and at the company's warehouse to last through January.

"It is year-round," added Brocchi. "It is crunch time. October, November, getting the stock out, presented properly. It's a lot of preparation."

Boscov's "Friends Helping Friends" day is the second biggest day, according to Boscov.

After closing for Thanksgiving, the store opened at 6 a.m. Doors close at 10 p.m.

"Thank goodness," commented Boscov. "So many of us - for so many years - worked Thanksgiving day, so I think it was very special when the retail industry decided that we'd close during Thanksgiving."