WEST READING, Pa. - Small businesses will look for a big boost on Small Business Saturday.

West Reading is planning some festivities to set the mood for shoppers: A passport promotion and DJ are planned on Penn Avenue.

Store owners, such as Dorothy "Dot" Knowles, say those events and promotions draw people in to West Reading, and those people really help her business.

"It helps so much that they will come here," said Knowles. "That's a major event for us because it brings so many people in."

The old ways Celtic shop tucked away off the 600 block of Penn Avenue is just shy of 20 years old. Of all the years, Knowles says 2022 has been a bit tougher.

"Things were slower. Believe it or not, we had our best year last year," she said. "I think because of COVID people were finally getting out and about and shopping and having a good time."

She is offering 10% off everything, except for consignment items. About a block away, Say Cheese Restaurant and Wine & Cheese Shop is having its own deal.

"We are doing a promotion where we're giving away a tea-infusing mug with any purchase of a gift basket," said owner Adam Cocuzza.

Owner Cocuzza says his business felt the sting of inflation but quickly adapted.

"Definitely hurt, but we scrambled on our feet and changed our menu around a little bit, took some higher price items off and tried to lower the bottom line for the customer," said Cocuzza.

Many small businesses, such as Say Cheese, are participating in a West Reading small business passport promotion. People who visit eight of the participating locations could be entered to win a prize.

Full details can be found on Visit West Reading's website.

"Supporting small businesses is very important because these big retail stores are pushing out these mom-and-pop operations, and these are the backbone of our community," said David Starke, a customer.