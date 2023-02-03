BERN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Temporary closures are coming to some areas of Blue Marsh Lake.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, PA Fish and Boat Commission and the Berks County Conservation District have partnered together to make improvements to several sections of degraded shoreline at the recreation area.

The first of four projects will begin mid-February at the Dry Brooks Day Use Area and will focus on repairing 420 feet of shoreline and installing stone deflectors to reduce erosion. In addition, stone steps will be placed between the deflectors for boaters who moor offshore while visiting.

During construction, parking areas below Parking Lot D will be temporarily closed to the public. Parking lots E and F will be closed to parking and visitor access.

Visitors cans still park in the other lots and will be able to walk the shoreline up to the swim beach.

Park officials ask that visitors follow all posted closures and stay out of work areas.