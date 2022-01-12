Governor Mifflin High School in winter - snow
Chad Blimline | 69 News

SHILLINGTON, Pa. — A staffing shortage has prompted the Governor Mifflin Middle and High schools to go virtual for the remainder of the week.

In-person classes are scheduled to resume next Tuesday, Jan. 18. Monday, Jan. 17, is a holiday.

The district said students should log into their classes through Google Meet at the appropriate time in their daily schedule and follow a Day 2 schedule on Wednesday, Day 3 on Thursday, and Day 4 on Friday.

The district will not provide transportation to the Berks Career and Technology Center.

