SHILLINGTON, Pa. — A staffing shortage has prompted the Governor Mifflin Middle and High schools to go virtual for the remainder of the week.
In-person classes are scheduled to resume next Tuesday, Jan. 18. Monday, Jan. 17, is a holiday.
The district said students should log into their classes through Google Meet at the appropriate time in their daily schedule and follow a Day 2 schedule on Wednesday, Day 3 on Thursday, and Day 4 on Friday.
The district will not provide transportation to the Berks Career and Technology Center.