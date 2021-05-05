READING, Pa. - A shots fired incident started as an assault inside a Reading grocery store, police say.
Three men assaulted another man inside the Weis on North 13th Street on Tuesday, Reading police said.
The victim fled the store, and one of the suspects fired shots, police said.
Investigators aren't sure if the shots were fired at the victim or into the air, but they did not find anyone hit by the gunfire, police said.
It's not clear where exactly the shots were fired, but the call came from the area of the 1200 block of Rockland Street, across the street from the store.
Those involved fled the scene, and police have not been able to identify the victim or suspects.
Police said there is no known threat to the public, and the incident is believed to have targeted the victim.