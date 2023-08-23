READING, Pa - Helping health care facilities grow and prepare for the future.

“Penn State Health St Joe's have old buildings, mostly built in the 70's and 80's, that need a whole lot of upgrades done to it,” said Alan Shuman with Shuman Development Group.

With an official sale set for the fall, it's a partnership between Shuman Development Group and Penn State Health St Joseph's two locations in Reading, to refocus their efforts.

"Rather than them being distracted by trying to do those kind of operations, they want to turn that over to me so they can concentrate on expanding their services for the City of Reading,” said Shuman.

It will be a multimillion-dollar improvement and expansion project stretching over three years.

"We should be closing in October and then we have an extensive list of renovations we plan on kicking off. We probably figure it will take us 24 to 36 months to complete all those. The total cost of the renovations is expected to be somewhere around 14 to 15 million dollars,” Shuman said.

It's a project that won't come without its share of challenges.

"You're talking about, code-wise, a whole lot of issues that you do not run into on an apartment or office building or retail center,” Shuman explained.

But when it's all said and done, the project will bring more services, jobs and a partnership with the nursing program at Reading Area Community College.