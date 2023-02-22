READING, Pa. – Berks County has officially welcomed its newest commissioner.
Lucine Sihelnik was sworn in Tuesday afternoon. She's taking over Democrat Kevin Barnhardt's seat.
She's the first woman to be on the Berks County Board of Commissioners since state Sen. Judy Schwank left in 2008.
Sihelnik is no stranger to public service. She represented District 1 on Reading City Council for three years.
She's also an Alvernia University trustee and on the Friends of Reading Hospital Board.
Sihelnik tells us she is not thinking about her political future. She is just looking forward to working this year.
"Being a leader and also being an entrepreneur, serving in community economic development for the county of Berks," Sihelnik said of her experience. "Living here, learning here, wanting to stay here, and establish the best Berks County that we can."
Sihelnik says she's worked with the current commissioners before, and is ready to continue the work.