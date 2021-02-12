READING, Pa. - It will be one and done for a freshman member of the Reading City Council.
The council's vice president, Lucine Sihelnik, announced Friday that she will not seek a second term as the representative of the city's 1st District.
She said she will, however, remain an active participant in community endeavors.
"I am invested in the City of Reading both personally and professionally and I've been involved as a resident, a volunteer and a public servant for more than a decade," she said in a statement. "I plan to continue that involvement and fully intend to remain committed to our community."
Sihelnik joined the council after her election in 2017. She said she plans to close out her term with focused advocacy for the work being carried out by the 18th Wonder Improvement Association in the city's 18th Ward neighborhoods of Wyomissing Park, Oakbrook, and Millmont.
"There is so much work to be done to make our City the work/play/learn/live destination that citizens deserve," Sihelnik said, "and I will certainly continue to be a part of that work."
Sihelnik said she will also continue to advocate for the Reading Skatepark project, an urban agriculture program in partnership with the Berks County Conservation District, and the restoration of passenger train service between Reading and Philadelphia.
"The good work of our community is never done," Sihelnik said. "It takes every one of us to step up to create and build the vision of a vibrant City. It is my hope to continue to inspire future leaders and keep civic engagement strong."
Sihelnik founded Gayatri Wellness in 2013 to promote sustainable living practices of social, economic, and environmental wellbeing. She has served as manager of the Penn Street Market and president of the Berks Agricultural Resource Network.