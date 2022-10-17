READING, Pa.- The Silent Witness March took to the streets of Reading Monday.

The procession from the Safe Berks building to Reading Area Community College features red silhouettes to honor the lives lost to domestic violence.

It's a somber event to remember those whose lives were snuffed out too soon and a way for the victims' families and loved ones to come together and help spread awareness about domestic violence while remembering the victims.

"It's a very difficult event, but powerful event," says SAFE Berks CEO Beth Garrigan.

In the last year at least five more people in Berks County lost their lives to domestic violence.

"It's definitely heartbreaking seeing the families and they obviously went through the worst thing you could ever go through," says Andrea Ditizio, an Education and Outreach Coordinator for Victim Witness Assistance Unit with the Berks DA's Office.

Ditizio says they provide a number of services for victims of domestic violence and other crimes.

"We're their rock when they need somebody, when they need a voice. We help them, we're there for them when they're testifying," says Ditizio.

Since 1999 nearly 80 people have been killed in Berks County in domestic violence-related crimes. That's 80 tragic stories that the families and loved ones of those lost will never forget.

SAFE Berks says spreading awareness is one of the most important things that can be done.

"We need to be here and be available 24 hours a day so when someone is ready, they can reach out to us for help," says Garrigan.