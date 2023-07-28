MAIDENCREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Maidencreek Township man is looking for answers after his home flooded earlier this month.

"We're kind of stuck," said Al Figueroa. "We don't know where to turn."

Figueroa and his family returned from vacation earlier this month to find their Maidencreek Township home flooded from the heavy rain on July 9th.

"When we came in, the level of water was about 4 and a half to 5 feet in our basement," Figueroa said.

He says the water caused thousands of dollars in damage to his heating system, hot water heater, electrical panel, appliances and other equipment.

He believes the flooding originated from a community retention pond impacted by the heavy downpours.

"The pressure of that water sitting in that pond begins to push down and find some way to relieve itself," said Figueroa. "Well, it created a sinkhole that's about 12 feet wide and about 9 ft deep."

He says the water flowed through the sinkhole into at least four homes on the block.

"Our concern is that we've contacted the township, I've contacted the county, I've contacted the state and the concern is that they're sending me to the neighbor because they're saying this retention pond is on the neighbor's property," explained Figueroa.

Maidencreek Township released the following statement issued by the township manager, Hunter Ahrens:

"Maidencreek Township has been made aware of the sinkhole in the retention pond that opened after the last storm on July 9th, 2023. On that date, we believe the Township experienced approximately 11 inches in as much as 2.5 hours. According to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), this amounts to a 1,000-year-storm.

Many facilities throughout the Township, often designed to handle 100-year-events, failed to some degree. As the Township is working to respond to the most recent flood, we are also making effort on initiatives and projects that would further prepare the Township for events in the future.

At this property, the Township is providing appropriate assistance with contacts for vendors and appropriate advice from Township professionals so the property can get back on track. Unfortunately, this retention pond is private property and the maintenance responsibility falls to the property owner.

The property owner has assured the Township that the repairs necessary will be completed and the Township will fulfill its responsibility to see that work completed."

"I just want to be able to live safe[ly] in my community knowing and secure that the next storm that comes along, half my house isn't going to be blown out because there's a hole in the neighbor's yard," said Figueroa.