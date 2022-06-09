Branden Anthony Jacobo mug with drug bust
WYOMISSING, Pa. - A man is facing drug charges after employees of a shipping store discovered a package with $50,000 worth of marijuana inside. 

On Monday, police were called to a shipping store on State Hill Rd. in Wyomissing for a report of bulk marijuana being received at that location. 

Wyomissing Police Department reports staff at the shipping store opened up two boxes that had come from Florida, addressed to a Berks County resident. The employees described the boxes as having a strong odor of raw marijuana.

Police say the boxes contained 22-vacuumed sealed bags of suspected marijuana. Each of the bags weigh approximately one pound each, with an estimated street value of approximately $50,000.

Officers set up surveillance on the store waiting for the recipient of the packages, identified as Branden Anthony Jacobo, 22, of Sinking Spring, to arrive by vehicle.

Wyomissing Officers conducted a traffic stop, and were able to take Jacobo into custody for outstanding scofflaw warrants.

Officials say a search warrant was used to look inside of the vehicle Jacobo was operating. Located inside was additional suspected marijuana, a handgun belonging to Jacobo, and $1,620.

Jacobo is charged with possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license and windshield obstructions.

Jacobo was taken for an immediate arraignment and was committed to Berks County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Wyomissing Police at 610-375-6102 and ask for Detective Kevin Quinter or Officer Ryan Hurlbrink. You can also contact Crime Alert Berks at 1-877-373-9913.

