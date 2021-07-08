HARRISBURG, Pa. | Sinking Spring and Spring Township each received grants totaling almost $800,000 to support upgrades to traffic signals and other hardware to ease traffic congestion in the area, according to Senator David G. Argall (R-Schuylkill/Berks).
These upgrades are the latest step in the ongoing local effort to revitalize the area, which has included efforts to support local businesses and revamp infrastructure, officials say.
“I’m incredibly pleased to see Sinking Spring and Spring Township were awarded these highly competitive grants to make improvements to some of their most heavily travelled roads,” said Argall. “Helping communities breathe new life into their downtowns is one of my top issues. I was incredibly proud to work to secure this important funding for these growing Berks County communities.”
“This is a small but very important part of our downtown street realignment and redevelopment project,” said Michael Hart, the Borough Manager of Sinking Spring. “This project is very complex, and it is very gratifying to work with great people. I would like to thank Senator Argall and all of his staff for all the assistance that has been provided to the Borough through the years.”
John Groller, the Township Manager for Spring Township, also reportedly stated how pleased he was that Spring Township was chosen to receive this funding.
These grants were awarded through PennDOT’s Green Light-Go program, which was created to make Pennsylvania’s roads safer and more efficient by keeping infrastructure up to date.