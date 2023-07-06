KUTZTOWN, Pa. - "Back the year before the pandemic in 2019 the Bürgermeister of Altrip, a gentleman by the name of Walter Masken and his touring group, they were here at the Kutztown Folk Festival and they liked what they saw in Kutztown,” said Kutztown Mayor Jim Schlegel.

That led to a letter.

"I got a letter from him one day and I had never met him before. I got a letter requesting that Kutztown become a sister city with the town of Altrip,” said Schlegel.

Mayor Schlegel says his research shows this area of Germany is where a lot of local immigrants came from. And so now one plaque commemorating the coming together of these two places, Altrip, Germany and Kutztown, PA, is on display at the Kutztown Train Station and set for a special ceremony.

"They don't know that yet. It's gonna be a big surprise to them but I will be giving them the key to the city,” Schlegel said.

The Atrip contingent will get a tour of the town.

“Even the police station. I'm actually gonna take a picture of them in the jail,” Schlegel said.

And of course, pay a visit to the fest where the idea two bring the two places together started.

"There have been travelers from both cities visiting each city in the last year and a half,” Schlegel said.

The overall purpose of the partnership?

“This is for historical and cultural purposes only. Nothing financial,” Schlegel said. ”It's just for interesting stuff."

And Mayor Schlegel, or Bürgermeister Schlegel, is planning a trip himself.

“I look forward to going back to Germany and not only visiting Altrip, but visiting my old stomping grounds so to speak,” said Schlegel.