Ginaillie Resto mourns the loss of her brother Bradley Hernandez-Resto.

"He was amazing, and I will always remember him for that," Resto said.

Investigators said the 31-year-old from Lancaster County was killed after being struck by multiple vehicles early Monday morning in the eastbound lanes near Route 12 in Wyomissing.

His sister said he was a cousin, father and son.

"Bradley was amazing," Resto said.

His family said they still do not know how he got onto the highway. Police said they are looking into it.

Hernandez-Resto's family is sharing this message to the drivers who police said hit him:

"It's hard, and I know you didn't ask for this, but the family — we send our regards, and I'm sorry that you had to go through this," Resto said.

Resto said her brother was a very positive person. She tells us he suffered from schizophrenia, and was having a strong episode at the time of his death.

Resto said she wants people struggling with mental illness to know that they are not alone, and they are important.

"Mental health is real," she said. "It has no face, and I highly encourage you to not give up on yourself. Seek for help. There is help available for you."

A GoFundMe page has been arranged to help with funeral expenses.

"Bradley gave a lot of love when he was alive, and I think he deserves a proper goodbye," Resto said.

Police said all of the drivers involved stopped at the scene and will not face charges.