CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Two sisters, through their own hard work, helped raise $1,000 for the Animal Rescue League of Berks County (ARL.)

Delaney and Reighlyn started raising the money through a lemonade stand earlier this month after the death of their beloved dog, Eva.

The pair managed to raise $500.

Their mother and stepfather, who just happens to be 69 News photographer Patrick Manwiller, decided to match that amount for a bigger donation, bringing the total gifted to the Cumru Township animal shelter to $1,000.

They're also donating toys and dog beds to help the Animal Rescue League's cause.