READING, Pa. – It's an open field of grass on the outskirts of Reading but for J.D. Turner and the Reading Skatepark Association, he only sees one thing — a skatepark.
"We're gonna have a bowl and a street section," Turner said. "It's gonna get kids out skateboarding. Like, we have what we need to go forward. It's amazing."
The project got some good news when Reading City Council authorized $241,000 towards the estimated $800,000 project. It's a sign of hope after the past year and, in particular, after a decade for Turner.
"I've lost four close friends over the last 10 years," Turner said. "So I look at this project as being sort of a legacy project for my friends Kyle, Marcus, Eric and Gianni."
Turner's experience has only made him more determined, and this latest financial gain is not lost on councilmember Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz, who serves on the city's recreation commission.
"To be able to come up with a plan, to be able to get multiple sponsors and to be really clear about their vision," Goodman Hinnershitz said, "because that's what it takes to make a partnership like this happen."
Now, the project heads into the proposal phase to find someone to bid and build it, hoping to break ground July of next year.
"It's been a rough year for a lot of the small businesses," Turner said. "I'm thankful that skateboarding has been one of the outlets that has boomed during the pandemic."