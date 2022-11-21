CUMRU TWP., Pa. — Employees of a credit union in Berks County endured a frightening ordeal Monday morning.

A masked man robbed the Members First Federal Credit Union at 516 E. Lancaster Ave. in Cumru Township at gunpoint, according to the police. The holdup was reported at approximately 11:39 a.m.

The man, wearing a silver skeleton mask and armed with a handgun, jumped over the credit union's front counter, ordered the employees to the vault, and demanded all the money, the police said.

Investigators declined to say how much cash the robber got away with. They also couldn't determine in which direction he fled.

Police described the robber as standing approximately 5 feet, 10 inches with brown skin. He was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and sweat pants and white sneakers with a black trim.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Cumru Township Police Department by calling 610-777-9595.

Anonymous tips can also be shared with Crime Alert Berks County by calling 877-373-9913 or by texting 847411, starting the message with alertberks. Crime Alert is offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest.