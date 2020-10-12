LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. - The folks at Bear Creek Mountain Resort in Berks County have been putting protocols in place to make sure everyone stays safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, because, so far, early season ticket sales are through the roof.
"A lot of that has to do with people are just looking to do something outdoors, fresh air, lots of acreage," said Gary Kline, the Longswamp Township resort's marketing director. "You're physically distanced, you're wearing masks, so it's really a safe activity to do. There's a lot of pent up energy without sports and activities going on in school."
The biggest change is that you'll have to buy your daily passes online this year.
"And that will allow us to put x amount of tickets available to purchase on any given day so that we don't have overcrowding on the slopes and in the indoor facilities," Kline said.
Those COVID-19 blues aren't just affecting people dying to get on the slopes at Bear Creek. Kline said it's a theme he's been hearing over and over again for months.
"We participate on Zoom calls with the NSAA, which is the National Ski Area Association, or the Pennsylvania Ski Area Association, where other resorts are on and everybody is seeing the same thing," Kline said. "Everybody is seeing the demand is there and we just have to be ready for it."
He said Bear Creek is most definitely ready for it, and if early ticket sales are any indication, so are many local skiers.