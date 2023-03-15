LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. - Skiers and snowboarders will have one last chance to hit the slopes this season.

Bear Creek Mountain Resort announced Wednesday the 2023 ski and snowboard season will end Sunday, March 19 at 4 p.m.

Bear Creek’s final weekend hours are:

Thursday, March 16 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18 from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m

Sunday, March 19 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Information on tickets, 2024 ski season passes and overnight packages can be found at bcmountainresort.com