George Washington is known for crossing the Delaware, but on Monday skiers and snow boarders at Bear Creek Ski and Recreation Area got to catch a glimpse of the first President on the mountain.
"It's Presidents' Day. It's his birthday, got to represent my man George Washington. Makes people smile when they see it on the slopes," said Sam Bender, of West Chester, who strapped into his board and threw on his rebel coat and a wig in honor of Washington.
He wasn't the only one donning an outfit beaming with national pride.
"Beautiful day. Great Mountain, Bear Creek, a lot of fun with the family," said Steve Lane, of Bucks County.
Presidents' Day is historically a big day for ski resorts.
"You don't have school. The lines aren't that long, honestly," said Tanner Zirinisky, of Harleysville.
While most people are just out here for some winter fun, today we're reminded of the legacy and ideals of the father of our country and the bearing the highest office has on the land of liberty.
"He did a lot for the country, so I just think it's nice to let people know that it's his birthday and important in our history," Bender said.