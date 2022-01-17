LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. - Finally – a few weeks into winter and Eastern Pennsylvania gets smeared with some snow.
It's a setback for some, ideal for others.
"Today was a good day. We got some fresh snow and it's always good to have, especially on a holiday weekend," said Gary Kline, with Bear Creek Mountain Resort.
Kline says this wasn't the case at the start of the season. He says weeks with warmers temperatures forced the resort to wait for winter.
"We opened up on the 27th and 28th, then we were forced to close back down and re-open again January 8 and we've been rocking ever since," Kline said.
"This is what, like our third time coming here this week? Yeah, we've been here a lot this week," said skier Avery Steltz.
Steltz, her sister Lauren, and their friends Audrey and Erica say the Longswamp Township resort is their spot.
The Berks County teens say they waited out the weather as well.
"Whenever they open up, we just go right on up we're ready," Lauren said.
Even out of towners couldn't resist the ideal conditions. Laura Lundgren and her three daughters braved the storm to ski for the first time this season.
"Last night it was bad, we drove up in the middle of the snowstorm, it was a little rough, but we made it," Lundgren said. "Great conditions today, absolutely perfect."
Even with Sunday night's rain, the snow on the slopes didn't seem icy.
The cold temperatures seem to be sticking around for the most part. Bear Creek hopes to keep skiers happy well into March.