READING, Pa. — A woman asleep inside her home is the latest person to fall victim to violence in Reading.

The 43-year-old woman was sleeping in the first-floor front room of her home in the 300 block of South Seventh Street around 2 a.m. Saturday, according to the police.

That's when someone outside fired bullets into her home and another home on the block, the police said.

One of those bullets hit the woman in her lower right calf. She was taken to the hospital for evaluation of a minor graze wound, the police said.

RPD investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooter to contact them by calling 610-655-6116. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Alert Berks County by calling 877-373-9913 or by texting 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks.