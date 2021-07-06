LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. | On the lonely grassy hills of Bear Creek Mountain Resort in the summer, snow is replaced, with flow.
"Really the world's largest slip and slide festival," noted Jesse Stone, co-owner of Slide the Slopes.
The ski resort in Longswamp Township is welcoming Slide the Slopes.
Officials say about a mile and a half of water slides will scale down the mountain, making for a family-friendly summer activity.
"The ticket allows you the opportunity to ride the chairlift so if you may not be a skier or ever had that opportunity to get up in the mountains, this will give you that opportunity, just do it in your swimsuit," said Stone.
Slide the Slopes has been known to pop up on mountainsides all over the country, and partnered with Bear Creek to host the fun July 16 through Labor Day.
"It's very safe. There's two feet of air on the bottom so it's a comfortable cushy ride," said Stone. "There's going to be well over 8 different slides with tunnel experiences and different turns."
Much like a ski hill there are varying lengths to the trails, or in this case the slides. One slide there is 600 feet long, and it's not even close to their longest one.
"Our longest slide is going to be over a thousand feet," Stoned commented.
For many it'll be a new way to enjoy a Berks County summer. Just remember, summer goes by fast.