LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. — A popular summer attraction in Berks County is changing its hours to keep up with demand.
Officials with Bear Creek Mountain Resort in Longswamp Township announced Thursday that, beginning Saturday, "Slide the Slopes" will be open from noon until 5 p.m., with the last session starting at 3 p.m.
Slide the Slopes features 5,000 feet of water slides on Bear Creek's ski slopes. It had been opening at 2 p.m. each day, but organizers said they've been getting a lot of requests to open earlier.
"We've noticed a trend that most guests want to enjoy the water slides during the afternoon," said Sydney Holmes, the event operations manager. "The change in our operating times will allow more availability for those who want to come earlier."
Tickets start at $34.99. Discounts are available for children, groups, military, and Bear Creek hotel guests.