LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. - A popular summer attraction is back at Bear Creek.
Slide the Slopes will be at the resort in Longswamp Township, Berks County from July 7 through August 14, according to a news release from Bear Creek.
It features inflatable water slides on the ski slopes, and lifts to take guests to the top.
The family-friendly attraction was a huge hit last year, so much so that Bear Creek expanded its hours to keep up with demand.
For 2022, Slide the Slopes will be open for two, four-hour unlimited sessions, on Thursdays through Sundays from 12-4 p.m. and 2-6 p.m.
Tickets are $45 for adults and $38 for kids 12 and under.