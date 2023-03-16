MT. PENN, Pa. - Multiple small brush fires broke out near the Pagoda Thursday night, the same night that fireworks were set off in the area as part of Reading's celebration of its 275th birthday.

Police say the fireworks were the cause of the fires.

Fireworks had been set to last 10-12 minutes, according to organizers. An orange ball could be seen on the mountain as the fireworks went off, and then, they abruptly stopped.

The city was celebrating 275 years with a ceremony, parties and fireworks that were shot off near the Pagoda.

The fires were contained, but crews will remain at the scene to make sure they have been knocked down.

Mayor Eddie Moran said the fireworks have been discontinued out of an abundance of caution.

Firefighters in Muhlenberg Township had had their hands full Wednesday battling a hillside brush fire Wednesday afternoon.