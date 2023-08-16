READING, Pa - For small business owners, there are always improvements that can be made to bring in more customers.

"I gotta do the front,” said Russo’s Pizza owner Carlos Salguero. “Clean everything in the front. I gotta do the floors and whatever has to be done. We have to make it nice for the customers. Especially now with the college here."

Russo's Pizza is a longtime Penn Street staple and wants to make sure it's ready for the future.

"Oh yeah, we definitely need the help. The business is slow right now, especially in the summertime. but I hope everything goes well,” Salguero said.

Salguero says he's putting together the info he needs to apply for the small business grant money through the American Rescue Plan that Reading Mayor Eddie Moran officially announced at a news conference Wednesday.

“It's very nice. It's gonna make the city nice and help us to remodel,” Salguero said.

The program opened August 1st, offering up to $50,000 for businesses on Penn Street, or those that plan to relocate, and funds for other businesses across the city.

"To date we have received over 20 applications and that's been in just 16 days,” Mayor Moran said.

Overall, it's a significant amount of money to spread across the city.

“We have a plan to distribute two million dollars in American Rescue funding to support small businesses here in Reading, Pennsylvania,” said Moran.