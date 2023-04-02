At Willow Creek Brewing in West Reading, 100 percent of its Sunday proceeds are helping those affected by a deadly explosion at R.M. Palmer Company in West Reading. The explosion happened several blocks away.

"We also have commemorative glasses that we had made up," said Mark Camlin with Willow Creek Brewing.

He said those 120 glasses were made with a message.

"They have the West Reading Borough logo on them and then they have the slogan 'We're small, but mighty.'"

A few doors away from Willow Creek on Penn Avenue, people are painting small Palmer trucks inside The Art Room. Owner Brian Adams is also donating all of the profits for each one painted. Adams said it is not just about donating money.

"You're going to be able to have this Palmer's truck for forever. It will be a memory for you to keep and always look at and think back to you know loved ones that might have been lost or anyone who was affected by this," said Adams.

Adams said he used to live across the street from the chocolate factory. He tells us he was walking his dog in the alleyway behind his business when the explosion happened.

"The explosion didn't just affect South 2nd Avenue; it truly did affect the Borough of West Reading and I truly believe the county as a whole," said Adams.

Adams plans on pushing the fundraiser until the end of June. He said he is anticipating to have at least 100 trucks painted.

"Right now, during this time I think that everyone has come together and everybody has been putting efforts in to really be able to put something into this cause," said Adams.