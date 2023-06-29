READING, Pa. – The Berks County Board of Commissioners once again took their business on the road as they conducted their weekly meeting Thursday night in the northeast corner of the county in the Borough of Topton.

The commissioners hold on-the-road meetings four times during the year.

As the meeting hosts, Topton Borough Councilmembers Ethan Polinsky and Michelle Stoudt welcomed the commissioners and took the opportunity to explain some of the many of the challenges in maintaining a very small borough.

"Many of the programs available are hard for small municipalities to compete for," Polinsky said.

"As a borough chair for streets and properties, I can speak to the conditions of our roadways and our growing degradation and maintenance costs due to heavier volumes of traffic, much of which is due to increased heavy industry and warehouse structures in the area," he said. "We have need for increased traffic safety devices that we simply can't even afford to think about."

Polinksy added that trying to repair streets with the money the borough has available is an insurmountable task.

Stoudt said that with a population of just over 2,000 people, Topton has a relatively small tax base.

"It has become increasingly difficult to keep up with price increases, including but not limited to salaries, medical benefits, fuel, electric and insurance," Stoudt said.

"We have our own water and sewer here, which is amazing for such a small community," she noted. "Our water comes partly from springs and partly from wells, and we're required to have a secondary or backup well, which right now we don't have."

"We cannot put one in the borough, as there's not a location suitable," Stoudt explained about the backup well. "We have a potential location not far from outside the borough limits. However, it'll cost us $100,000 just to find out if we can put one there. It's a big gamble with money we can't afford to lose, but we have no choice."

Stoudt said that is one of the many reasons why the borough has the highest water and sewer rates in the area.

While the borough is aware of grant programs that are available through the county, Stoudt said the borough staff and councilmembers do whatever they can.

"But what can you do to expand those programs, and to grow them so that smaller municipalities like us can have a better shot getting them?" Polinsky asked.

Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach said the county has staff available to assist municipalities with grant applications.

"I'm not suggesting this because I don't know all the details, but in some cases a merger makes sense," Leinbach said. "It's a fairly long process because I don't know if you are aware that when you do that, the voters in both entities have to approve it."

Leinbach said the county planning staff could be of assistance with such an endeavor.

Leinbach also recommended regional cooperation and that the borough should work with surrounding municipalities to develop joint zoning and join comprehensive planning.

"I don't know if you know this, but Berks County has had more mergers and more municipal cooperation than any other county in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania," Leinbach said.

Both Commissioners Lucine E. Sihelnik and Michael S. Rivera also suggested the borough look at the Center for Excellence in Local Government, which is hosted through Albright College.

"They will sit down with you and look at your finances to see if anything can be approved upon and what can be changed," Rivera said.