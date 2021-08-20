Live sound in a circle surrounded by fans.
For the Hot Club of Reading - after a big opening at the DoubleTree and Santander Performing Arts Center - it’s a great way to end the first week of Jazz Fest 2021.
“People are embracing live music the numbers have been a little lower than usual," Josh Taylor with Hot Club of Reading said. "It’s great to play for a live crowd. It’s great to see people again and play live music in front of a live audience.”
The audiences are getting closer to the music they love from Canal Street to Saucony Creek at Franklin Street Station.
“We are going to do an acoustic show and this is the first time we are doing this," Taylor said. "The music we are doing is jazz, that is very acoustic driven and this is a great way to present that.”
On the edge of Berks County, Gracie's 21st Century Cafe really started it all when it comes to small venues outside the big stages in Reading.
“We’ve always had music on Friday nights and when Jazz Fest first started we were the first ones in to offer jazz outside of the regular venues,” Gracie Skiadas with Gracie's 21st Century Cafe said.
The signs of support are everywhere for this year's fest as fans know the impact the lost year had.
“This year people came in, they ate, they had a few cocktails or a bottle of wine," Skiadas said. "They enjoyed the music, stayed til the guys finished. It was like a club instead of a restaurant.”
The fans want it and perhaps the jazz musicians themselves wanted it too as they’ve been -
“Jonesing not be able to go out in public and play so it’s kind of a celebration for all of us,” Skiadas said.
The celebration continues Saturday with a full slate of shows.