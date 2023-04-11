COLEBROOKDALE TWP., Pa. - Fire broke out in a home in Berks County early Tuesday morning.

It was reported at 4:15 a.m. in the 200 block of S. Ironstone Drive in Colebrookdale Township, just outside of Boyertown, according to emergency dispatchers.

Video from a 69 News viewer shows smoke billowing from the home.

Firefighters were still on scene several hours later.

It's not clear if anyone was hurt.

No word yet on what may have sparked the fire.