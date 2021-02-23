CUMRU TWP., Pa. – A shopping plaza in Cumru Township is the scene of what's becoming an all-too-common occurrence this winter — plow trucks pushing fresh snow into mountainous piles.
"This is my fourth or fifth," said snow plow truck driver Chad Wentzel, as he counted the number of storms he's cleaned up so far this winter. "So I was out for 27 hours the one night, 18 the next and 12 the last time."
The totals for the season are inching toward record numbers, with spring just weeks away and many hoping this latest layer of snow is the last of it.
"I mean, I think we got maybe five to six on the ground," said Dave Farina, Spring Township, of how many inches of snow Monday's storm added. "It said three to five, so it's pretty accurate."
For one Spring Township resident, the last few mild winters were followed by this year's steady storms, just when he decided not to relocate for the season.
"I've spent the last four Februarys in Florida and it did not snow here while I was in Florida the last few years," said Ken Gabel. "So now I'm here and we're getting the brunt of it."
Wentzel says he hasn't seen snow-packed parking lot piles this high in quite a while. He also says there's still cause for concern even after the cleanup is finished.
"The only issue with the piles is when it melts and then refreezes," he said. "Ya know, I'm not worrying about it blowing away. It's pretty heavy."
These snow piles may linger even into spring — slow-melting mountain reminders of the rough winter the area had this year.
"Yeah, that's gonna be around a while," Wentzel said.