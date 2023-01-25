NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Southeast wind 20 to 30 knots with gusts of 35 to 40 knots late today, becoming south tonight. West wind 20 to 30 knots with gusts of 35 to 40 knots on Thursday. Waves building to 2 to 4 feet. * WHERE...Delaware Bay. * WHEN...Until 4:00 PM Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce the visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period with below gale force gusts is expected from around midnight until 9:00 AM Thursday. Waves are forecast to remain elevated through the entire warning period. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure your vessel for severe conditions. &&