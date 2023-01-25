ALSACE TWP., Pa. – Snow and rain hit Berks County on Wednesday. In Alsace Township, grass and roads were covered.
"I think it caught me by surprise," said Kareese of Good Brothers General Services, who was plowing. "I feel like I'm in a winter wonderland."
A sign along Route 12 in Alsace Township warned drivers of winter weather conditions, letting them know roads could be slippery.
Drivers could be seen moving slowly on a slushy Pricetown Road. James Carlisle hit the roads to get gas when it started changing to rain.
"They seem to be alright to me," Carlisle said of the roads. "I mean, I guess they were bad earlier."
Crews treated roads across the county. The winter weather prompted many districts to go with flexible instruction days. Collen Bungarz's children, who go to Oley Valley, were among the students receiving instruction at home.
"I was hoping that to err on the side of safety, it would just be that we wouldn't be going and coming home in the middle of the day when it looked like it was going to be heavy," Bungarz said.
Erick Vasconzuelo was in Wyomissing after driving from Long Valley, New Jersey. He said roads were slippery.
"Luckily, I get there safely, but it was pretty bad," Vasconzuelo said.
He was fueling up for the close to two-hour-long drive back.
"I thought we were never going to get this snow," Vasconzuelo said.
"It's a good old Pennsylvania storm," said Alaina O'Neill.
O'Neill said she did not think the roads would be as slippery as they were.
"I'm happy that there's finally snow, of course," she said. "It was disappointing when the rain came in."