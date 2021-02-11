MT. PENN, Pa. – The Mt. Penn Fire Company said the weather is partly to blame for a building collapse in the borough Wednesday night.
It happened around 10 p.m. in the 2300 block of Grant Street, near the Mt. Penn Elementary Center.
"It was quite a shock. That's for sure," said Billie Jean Buckland, who lives right across from where the car detailing business collapsed.
"The lights are out. Everybody's ready for bed, and there was this explosion," said Buckland. "It was so loud it sounded like a bomb went off."
Dep. Chief John Eisenhard, Mt. Penn Fire Company, said the age of the building combined with the weight of the snow and ice on the roof likely caused it to collapse.
"As the snow melts and it gets wet, and it becomes ice with the colder temperatures we've had overnight, it tends to add weight," Eisenhard explained.
In this case, he said the rear of the building couldn't withstand the additional weight and gave out.
Eisenhard said it's not a typical call for the borough, and he doesn't recall any prior building collapses in Mt. Penn.
"The Mt. Penn codes office is on top of most of the buildings in the borough," Eisenhard said. "Although we do have older ones, since most of them are occupied, they tend to be kept in better repair than an abandoned building."
The borough codes and engineers have been to the scene. The building has been condemned and is expected to be demolished in the next week.