READING, Pa. - Whether it's snowball fights, night sledding or making snow angels, for kids, the snow is something magical.
"Sometimes, you have to have fun with the snow," said Darwyn Avila, who started hurling snowballs in Muhlenberg Township.
For many people, it's not all fun and games, and this snow day was a day of cleanup.
For young aspiring Eagle Scout, Josh Secoges, that cleanup meant opportunity.
"I was raking leaves and cutting grass in the summer, so I'm shoveling snow now," said Secoges. "My Eagle project is going to be an 8'x12' garden shed for Opportunity House."
Secoges spent Thursday shoveling and snow-blowing driveways and sidewalks in Spring Township as part of his fundraising efforts.
"I've raised over like $700 so far, and my goal is $3,300," he said.
The young scout hopes to start working on his Eagle Scout project in early spring and finish before summer. For now, it's still winter, and looking out the window, it's hard to forget that.
"It's not that bad," said Secoges. "The snowblower definitely helps, but shoveling, it's heavy. It's back work."