READING, Pa. - The forecast for snow will have many Berks County government employees working from home on Thursday.

All county buildings will be closed for employees who are not involved in 24/7 operations, the commissioners and President Judge Thomas G. Parisi announced Wednesday.

Employees of 24/7 operations are advised to follow their department's inclement weather policy.

The commissioners' weekly board meeting had already been canceled due to a lack of a quorum; the virtual retirement board meeting will continue as scheduled at 9:30 a.m.

The snow should overspread the area Thursday morning and continue through mid-afternoon, according to 69 News meteorologists, who are forecasting a total snow accumulation of between five and nine inches for Berks County, with higher amounts to the north.

The county officials said they plan to monitor what happens Thursday before they determine whether Friday's operations will be affected.