READING, Pa. - With as much as a foot of snow in the forecast for Reading, Mayor Eddie Moran has signed a declaration of disaster emergency for the city.

"I have authorized officials to make decisions to respond to the emergency, which allows us to additional resources needed to protect the health and safety of the residents of Reading," the mayor said in a statement released by his office Wednesday afternoon.

Moran urged the city's 90,000 residents to keep the streets clear and, if possible, to take advantage of the free garage parking being offered by the Reading Parking Authority.

"Be patient. Be kind," Moran said. "Look out for each other and let us get through this - together."

The city also announced that trash and recycling will not be picked up on Thursday. Instead, Thursday's collection will occur Friday and Friday's collection will happen on Saturday.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Berks County. It's set to be in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday. Much of the county can expect to receive between eight and 12 inches of snow, according to the 69 News meteorologists.

You can track the latest forecast on WFMZ.com or on the free 69 News weather app for Apple and Android devices.

