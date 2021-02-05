READING, Pa. - A third mountain has emerged in Reading, although it will last for only as long as Mother Nature allows.
A vacant lot on Lemon Street is now home to a growing mountain of snow, thanks to the city's ongoing efforts to clear the snow from some of its streets.
The removal operation carried on for a second straight day Friday, as the weather forecast includes the chance for more snow to fall on Berks County in the coming days.
The police closed part of Penn Street in center city so that front-end loaders and dump trucks could go to work.
The city received about two feet of snow from 2021's first winter storm, which started Sunday and continued into Tuesday.
The Reading Parking Authority will continue to offer free parking within its downtown garages through the weekend. Vehicles must be removed before 8 a.m. Monday in order to avoid being assessed a fee.