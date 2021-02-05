READING, Pa. - A third mountain has emerged in Reading, although it will last for only as long as Mother Nature allows.

A vacant lot on Lemon Street is now home to a growing mountain of snow, thanks to the city's ongoing efforts to clear the snow from some of its streets.

The removal operation carried on for a second straight day Friday, as the weather forecast includes the chance for more snow to fall on Berks County in the coming days.

Snow removal on Penn Street in Reading

The police closed part of Penn Street in center city so that front-end loaders and dump trucks could go to work.

The city received about two feet of snow from 2021's first winter storm, which started Sunday and continued into Tuesday.

The Reading Parking Authority will continue to offer free parking within its downtown garages through the weekend. Vehicles must be removed before 8 a.m. Monday in order to avoid being assessed a fee.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.