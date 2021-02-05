WEST READING, Pa. – A snowstorm of this magnitude calls for all hands — or in this case, all vehicles on deck in West Reading.
"It's a lot of work and it's a nonstop process,” said Nick Imbesi, borough manager.
West Reading's public works crews, along with independent contractors, are working around the clock, using dump trucks and construction vehicles to clear the inches and inches of snow off the roads and sidewalks.
"They're hauling the snow, we're dumping it in multiple locations,” said Imbesi.
He says he hopes residents know crews are working as hard and fast as possible. He also encourages people to subscribe to alerts on the West Reading borough website to stay up to date on removal information.
"We post updates on the website daily, on what streets are going to be cleaned and things of that nature," said Imbesi.
"Normal snowfalls, we can push it back with a little salt and it melts in the sun," said Kerry Grassley, a crew leader with the public works department. "This magnitude of snow, it insulates itself and can stick around a lot longer so it has to be removed."
Grassley calls this storm a beast but says he's determined to get the streets cleaned and safe for drivers.
"We ain't gonna quit 'til it's done," he said.
"We're operating at least 12-hour days here," said Imbesi.
The goal is to have West Reading cleared up by early next week. In the meantime, officials are asking for patience, cooperation and appreciation for the snow patrol.
"These guys are killin' it out here," said Grassley.