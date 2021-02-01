Snow in Berks
Caitlin Rearden | 69 News

READING, Pa. - The snow continues to accumulate in Berks County, with some areas already having received more than a half-foot of snow since the first flakes began to fall Sunday.

The following accumulation reports have been compiled by the National Weather Service's office in Mount Holly, New Jersey.

  • Huffs Church: 6.1" at 6:30 a.m. on Monday; trained spotter
  • West Wyomissing: 4.5" at 8 a.m. on Monday; public
  • Wyomissing: 4.5" at 8 a.m. on Monday; trained spotter

A winter storm warning will remain in effect for Berks County until 10 a.m. Tuesday. The total snow accumulation predicted is between 10 and 16 inches.

The Reading Parking Authority has opened its downtown garages for free parking through 8 a.m. Wednesday, and BARTA buses are not running Monday.

