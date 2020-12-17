Snow on Penn Avenue in Spring Township

Penn Avenue in Spring Township

 Chad Blimline | 69 News

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. - As shovels and snowblowers are put to work in Berks County, we're getting a look at how much snow fell during the first significant storm of the season.

The National Weather Service has compiled accumulation reports from both the public and trained spotters, and as of late Thursday morning, Spring Township was in the lead with nearly 10 inches of snow.

  • Spring Township: 9.8" at 5 a.m. on Dec. 17 (Public)
  • Huffs Church: 9.0: at 4:50 a.m. on Dec. 17 (trained spotter)
  • Mertztown: 8.0" at 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 16 (trained spotter)
  • Fleetwood: 7.9" at 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 16 (public)
  • Blandon: 7.0" at 6:50 p.m. on Dec. 16 (public)
  • Wernersville: 6.8" at 12:37 a.m. on Dec. 17 (public)
  • Shillington (one mile south): 6.5" at 12:18 a.m. on Dec. 17 (Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network)
  • Spring Township (one mile south-southeast): 6.5" at 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 16 (public)
  • Exeter Township: 6.5" at 9 p.m. on Dec. 16 (public)
  • West Lawn: 6.5" at 6 p.m. on Dec. 16 (public)
  • Douglassville: 5.0" at 6:50 p.m. on Dec. 16 (public)
  • Bern Township: 5.0" at 6:45 p.m. on 12/16 (trained spotter)
  • Washington Township: 3.0" at 5:29 p.m. on Dec. 16 (trained spotter)
Berks snow totals

A winter storm warning that the National Weather Service had in effect for Berks County expired Thursday morning, however, not everything is up and running just yet. BARTA bus service is suspended until Friday, and Berks County government buildings and Reading Public Library branches are closed.

The Reading Parking Authority will continue to offer free parking in its downtown garages until 8 a.m. next Monday, Dec. 21.

