WASHINGTON - In the long days leading up to President Joe Biden's inauguration, the area surrounding our nation's Capitol was held in check, thanks to heroes on the ground.
"Peace and respect is what we're pushing," said Sfc. Jeremiah Detwiler of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard.
Soldiers from the Pennsylvania Army National Guard have played a major role in keeping D.C. peaceful following the deadly insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6.
"We were told we were coming here to support the local police departments, Capitol Police, Metropolitan Police," said Detwiler, who lives in the Oley area.
Detwiler is an Iraq War veteran who's tasked with leading a platoon of soldiers with the 56th Strike Brigade Combat Team, which is stationed at the Hamburg Armory.
"Our days are basically wrapped around work," said Detwiler. "We work very long hours. When we do get off shift, there's a lot of tying up loose ends, let's say, with regard to logistics, and then it's pretty much rest and get up to do it again the next day."
Away from his wife and two children, Detwiler said he reminds himself and his soldiers of the duty they signed up for.
"My first son was born when I was in Iraq," said Detwiler. "My wife and I have been used to this our whole lives. She knows she married a soldier and this was part of the price. This was part of the sacrifice. It's obviously not for everyone, but it is for us."
"You never know when you're going to get pulled away," added Detwiler, "so making the most of every day with them is all we can do."