Joe Biden was safely sworn in as president in a Washington on edge. There were a few scattered arrests but no major protests or serious disruptions in the city during the inauguration ceremony, which took place just two weeks after rioters loyal to former President Donald Trump besieged the U.S. Capitol. Law enforcement officials contended not only with the potential for outside threats but also with rising concerns about an insider attack. Authorities monitored members of far-right extremist and militia groups, increasingly concerned about the risk they could stream into Washington and spark violent confrontations.