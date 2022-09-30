EXETER TWP., Pa. — A heartwarming reunion unfolded in front of students and staff at Owatin Creek Elementary School in Exeter Township on Friday.

It was a surprise under the cover of a K-9 presentation put on by the Exeter Township police, with the true hero of the day arriving at the end.

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Karl Michael Landeck spent nearly the last year in Kuwait on what was his fifth tour overseas over a more-than-20-year military career.

Now, with two young sons, one a 6-year-old who attends Owatin Creek, he was returning home for good, but his boy had no idea.

Landeck was overcome with emotion to be home with his wife and two sons at his side.

"He's also retiring after this deployment, so this is it," said his wife, Samantha Landeck. "We wanted to really go out with a bang and welcome him home after all his service."

Family friend Lee Pace met the Landecks more than a year ago at an Independence Day party.

"Mike was shipping off shortly thereafter and going to Kuwait, and I couldn't help but be struck in the moment by the selflessness of our military and the commitment that they make to our country," Pace said. "You know, it's quiet perseverance."

Pace worked with Samantha Landeck and many, many others to make her husband's welcome home the momentous occasion he deserved.

"I didn't think all this was going to happen," Sgt. 1st Class Landeck said. "This was more than I could ever imagine."

It's a moment his family will likely never forget.