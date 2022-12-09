READING, Pa. - If you have a fine with a Berks County library, you're getting a one-time pass.
County commissioners agreed to clear all cardholder's overdue library fines.
The move is in return for the libraries adopting a fine-free program.
It's part of a nationwide push to make public library services more accommodating for low-income families.
List of the participating libraries:
- Bernville
- Boone
- Brandywine
- Exeter
- Fleetwood
- Hamburg
- Muhlenberg
- Reading
- Schuylkill Valley
- Morgantown
- RACC