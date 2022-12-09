READING, Pa. - If you have a fine with a Berks County library, you're getting a one-time pass.

County commissioners agreed to clear all cardholder's overdue library fines.

The move is in return for the libraries adopting a fine-free program.

It's part of a nationwide push to make public library services more accommodating for low-income families.

List of the participating libraries:

  • Bernville
  • Boone
  • Brandywine
  • Exeter
  • Fleetwood
  • Hamburg
  • Muhlenberg
  • Reading
  • Schuylkill Valley
  • Morgantown
  • RACC

Scroll down for comments if available