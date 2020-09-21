SPRING TWP., Pa. – Gov. Tom Wolf toured a plant that makes personal protective equipment, something that has been crucial in the fight against COVID-19.
And Wolf says that unlike some states such as Hawaii, Pennsylvania has continued to grow its supply of PPE instead of falling short.
“We have actually continued to build on our network and we have a lot of personal protective equipment inventories that we’ve built up so that if and when we get to a resurgence as we move into the fall – and the weather is getting cooler - that we’re going to be ready for that,” the governor said.
But when you ask some of the workers on the front lines of the pandemic here in Berks County, they tell a different story.
“Unfortunately, PPE has become rather scarce,” said Anthony Tucci, executive director of Western Berks Ambulance. “The federal government was low, so that meant the state was low (and) that meant the counties were low and everything else was low. So, that being said, we were the leftovers not to get anything.”
Tucci said that while other agencies may have enough personal protective equipment, EMS workers here often have to fend for themselves.
“We got as much as we could and they gave us as much as they could, but we had to go out and find our own - and we did that to some great extent,” Tucci said. “We improvised. We overcame. We adapted.”
Tucci said that he knows a lot of the PPE the governor is talking about goes to hospitals and other places. He just hopes it eventually comes to EMS workers.
“We’re hoping the PPE supply chain opens up,” Tucci said. “It’s just we’re worried about price gouging. We’re worried about getting the best bang for our buck. We’re worried about getting actually what we paid for.”