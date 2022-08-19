SPRING TWP., Pa. — First-year students started moving in to some of Berks County's colleges and universities on Friday. It's an exciting time for students headed to college for the very first time.

"[I'm] excited and nervous, kind of," said Jacob Evans, a freshman at Penn State Berks in Spring Township. "It's really overwhelming, too."

Penn State Berks had a colorful crew on hand to welcome arriving students.

"I love move-in day," said Leny Sanchez, a student at Penn State Berks and part of the welcome crew. "I think it's my favorite day of welcome weekend!"

"We're moving in around 400 students and families and in a very short time frame," said Linda MacDuff, Penn State Berks' director of housing and food services. "We really work hard with the campus to get a good flow and have great orientation leaders."

Alvernia University in Reading also welcomed freshmen on Friday.

Mariely Rodriguez will be commuting to Alvernia as a first-year nursing student.

"It was on my college list as one of the top ones, and I got a good scholarship," Rodriguez said.

"We're very fortunate," said Alvernia University President John Loyack. "We have our largest class in history, so a lot of people to say hello to. I think I talked to 40 families today!"

Almost 600 freshmen will be starting at Alvernia this year. The university has added many new programs and facilities over the last few years, and with COVID restrictions mostly over with, Loyack said it feels like an exciting and very normal start to school.

"It's great to see the kids and the families and everybody integrating into the campus and settling in and moving boxes," Loyack said, "all the things that happen on freshman move-in day."

Move-in day at Albright College in Reading is scheduled for Aug. 25 and at Kutztown University on Aug. 27.