READING, Pa. - Some colleges with nursing programs had fears that the pandemic would leave their enrollment hurting, but the trend is heading the opposite way.
Amid worker shortages across different careers, trades and professions, interest in one important calling is looking healthier.
"I see them very much as wanting to give back to their communities and to serve other people," said Deborah Greenawald of Alvernia University.
According to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing, schools saw a surge of enrollment in nursing programs, that includes Bachelor's, Master's and Doctoral levels.
This means many prospective students are being turned away from four-year nursing programs.
Alvernia University is one college in Berks County that offers a nursing program. They feared the pandemic would scare off prospective students.
"Our freshman and our sophomore class is the highest it's ever been," continued Greenawald.
Leaders say those enrolled aren't just students out of high school. Some are middle-aged, military veterans or starting a second career.
"As a group I would characterize them as very much wanting to serve the greater community," said Greenwald. "They get it, they know it's going to be hard. There is self-sacrifice involved and there is hard work in learning how to be a safe competent nurse."