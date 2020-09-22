WEST READING, Pa. - Signs are posted outside a home in the 300 block of Sunset Road in West Reading, sending a message about a planned recovery home by Berks County-based Easy Does It Inc.
“I believe in second chances (but) this is just not the right area to put this type of home,” said Nathalie Kulesa of West Reading.
According to the organization, which treats substance-use disorders, the home will house eight men, one of whom will be the group leader.
Easy Does It officials said that they believe there is a growing need for facilities like these in Berks County.
“There is still a lot of stigma in every community,” said Scott Althouse, executive director of Easy Does It. “It’s a disease that not everyone can relate to, even though many of us have loved ones or are ourselves persons in long-term recovery.”
There are some in West Reading who are trying to gain support from others to push back against the plans ahead of a pending decision by the borough’s zoning hearing board next month.
“I just don't think it’s a good fit for the neighborhood,” Kulesa said. “I think the houses are too small and they’re entirely too close. We went to 290 houses within the streets here and we gathered 222 signatures against.”
Those with Easy Does It, which is based in Bern Township, say they hope that the community and organization can find common ground in the days ahead.
“We are going to operate in West Reading. It’s going to be very thought out,” Althouse said. “We already have thought it out quite extensively. We want to do right by the borough."