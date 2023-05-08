READING, Pa. – Reading City Council approved an ordinance Monday night to revise some current parking configurations in the downtown area.

The change will remove no-parking zones and replace those zones with marked parking spaces in the following locations:

The 000 block of North Fourth Street between Washington and Penn streets.

The 000 block of Fourth Street between Penn and Franklin streets.

The 000 block of North Sixth Street between Washington and Penn streets.

The 500 block of Cherry Street between South Fifth and South Sixth streets.

Mayor Eddie Moran noted that the change will create about 75 on-street parking spaces in the downtown.

"We've been hearing repeatedly how some of the businesses have felt that we need more parking or find some solution," Moran said.

Youth violence prevention website

Also Monday, council authorized an amendment of the American Rescue Plan Act budget to appropriate $50,000 for the creation of a website to provide visibility and access to information for a consortium of nonprofit groups working to create safer streets and neighborhoods throughout the city.

The funds will provide coverage for the first three years of having the website up and running.

Thorn Street vacation

GoggleWorks gets part of Thorn Street as step towards expanding Reading City Council voted Monday night for the city to vacate Thorn Street from Walnut Street to the northern edge of the right of way with Washington Street.

City Council also voted Monday night for the city to vacate Thorn Street from Walnut Street to the northern edge of the right of way with Washington Street.

The request to remove Thorn Street as a dedicated city street was made by GoggleWorks LLC and GoggleWorks Artist Housing LLC as part of a proposed annexation plan currently before the city planning commission.