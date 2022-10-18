Several folks around Berks County are getting into the spirit with their Halloween displays.

"Halloween, I just love it because kids can be anything they want," said Chris Grilli, who moved to Wyomissing from North Carolina a few years ago.

Grilli said Halloween has always been a big deal at his house. He starts setting up slowly and takes about a month or so to decorate.

"Nighttime, everything comes alive," Grilli said. "Everything starts talking. Everything starts moving."

The display attracts all kinds of visitors, but at times, it can get a bit scary for the youngest viewers.

"I try to teach the kids it's all make-believe," Grilli said. "If they're scared, I lift up and show them it's just wires."

Richard Dease is about halfway done setting up his horror scene, and he isn't trying to play it safe.

"Today is the Halloween decorating contest in Muhlenberg," said Dease.

He said Halloween is hands down his favorite holiday.

"I absolutely love Halloween. It's just the type of person I am. I like scary movies, and I literally have Halloween tattoos on my body," Dease shared, showing a tattoo of Jack Nicholson from "The Shining."

When it comes time for the decorating contest judging, Dease said he hopes his house makes the cut.